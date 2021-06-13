Murdered South Carolina scion, 22, had a 'drunk alter ego known as Timmy' and was heavily intoxicated when he crashed boat and killed girl, 19, court papers revealed -days before he and his mom were shot dead

June 13, 2021 | by Daily Mail

The heir to a legal dynasty, who was shot dead along with his mother, is said to have had a drunk alter ego named 'Timmy' and stripped down to his underwear before allegedly causing a boat crash which claimed the life of a 19-year-old in 2019, according to court documents released last week. Paul Murdaugh, 22, and his mom Margaret, 52, were found shot dead at their hunting lodge in Islandton, South Carolina around 10pm on Monday.



