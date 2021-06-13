My Top 10 media lies: Goodwin

June 13, 2021 | by NY Post

Skip The latest lie to die is the false claim the feds cleared Lafayette Park of protesters last year so then-President Donald Trump could hold a photo op. Skip Take growing acceptance of the idea the COVID-19 pandemic started with a leak from a virology lab in Wuhan, China. ...your own list of Top Ten Media Lies. On mine, the recent cases involving Lafayette Park and the lab-leak theory are Nos. 8 and 9. No. 1 is the oldest and biggest: Trump colluded with Russia to win in 2016 and might be a Russian agent. Skip Remember Lie No. 2,...



Read More...