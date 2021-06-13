Not Good! Judge Tosses Nurse’s Vaccine Requirement Lawsuit Against Houston Methodist Hospital

June 13, 2021 | by GP

A federal judge tossed a lawsuit filed by a nurse against Houston Methodist hospital over its requirement that all employees be vaccinated against Covid. 117 employees filed a lawsuit against a Houston-area hospital over its Covid-19 vaccine mandate. Advertisement - story continues below Jennifer Bridges, a registered nurse at the hospital said that doctors are being forced from their practices and ultimately left with no choice but to abandon their patients. The lawsuit argued the vaccine mandate violates the Nuremberg Code and US statutes that allow Americans to refuse “unapproved” treatments. The employees sued The Methodist Hospital, the Methodist Hospital...



Read More...