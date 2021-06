Skynet Just Went Live!

June 13, 2021 | by Free Republic

Bob Braxton discusses how Amazon sidewalk creates a mesh network that tracks your location whether or not you opt-in as long as you live in an area where Alexa or Ring doorbells are in use even if you don't have either device. George Orwell on steroids. FREEPER thoughts? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ccrUAp4GQvY



