Video Shows Ex-Police K9’s Hilarious Response When Owner Says ‘Cocaine’—and It Goes Viral

June 13, 2021 | by The Epoch Times

In a video that went viral on TikTok, an ex-police K9 yields a hilarious reaction, when his owner slips the word “cocaine” into an ordinary sentence to see if the highly trained sniffer dog will notice. In the clip, German shepherd Dante starts off panting away blissfully, chilling with his owner Davey Rutherford—who adopted Dante after he was retired from the force. Without a worry in the world, Dante looks as happy as a clam. But the former K9 officer’s placid contentment is soon shattered when Rutherford reels off a few words, his grocery shopping list—but with a twist.



Read More...