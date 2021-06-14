Daily Mass Gospel Reflection – Divine Desire

June 14, 2021 | by Word on Fire Ministry

Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time Matthew 5:38–42 Friends, today’s Gospel gives Jesus’ teaching about non-resistance to evil people. We are continually wanting God to behave as we would—that is to say, withdrawing his love from those who don’t deserve it and giving his love to those who do deserve it. But this is just not the way God operates. Why should you pray for someone who is persecuting you? Why shouldn’t you be allowed at least to answer him in kind—an eye for an eye? Because God doesn’t operate that way, and you are being drawn into the divine life....



