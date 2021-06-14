McConnell warns he's willing to intervene in 2022 GOP primaries

June 14, 2021 | by TheHill

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) warned on Monday that he and his allies are willing to step into Republican Senate primaries to try to prevent a candidate they view as unelectable in November 2022 from advancing. McConnell, during an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, was asked if he and the Senate Leadership Fund, an outside group closely aligned with the Kentucky Republican, would be willing to intervene in 2022 Republican primaries. "If necessary," McConnell told Hewitt about their willingness to get involved in Republican primaries.



Read More...