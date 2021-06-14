Socialist-Themed Vegan Food Company Lays Off Workers Without Notice Or Severance [This same left-wing company had previously tried to stop its employees from forming a union]

June 14, 2021 | by Huffington Post

Workers at No Evil Foods’ North Carolina plant were furious at the news, according to audio of the layoff announcement. A self-described socially conscious vegan food manufacturer laid off its entire production staff in North Carolina on Friday, infuriating workers who said the lack of notice and severance pay was out of step with the company’s stated values.Audio of the layoff announcement at No Evil Foods provided to HuffPost by a source captured stunned workers shouting back at company leaders who delivered the news. “So we get fired so you can stay alive?” one worker said to the company’s chief...



