Want to End Electoral Fraud? Light Up the Infrastructure!

June 14, 2021 | by American Thinker

When our team broke some of the largest organized property/casualty insurance and Medicaid fraud rings, we found different classes of fraud. There was opportunistic fraud, where someone had a quick shot at a scam, pulled it off, and disappeared. Statistically, that was less than 2%. Then there was organized auto wreck fraud. A doctor, for instance, recruits low-income people to stage car accidents. The perp gets a jalopy, swerves in front of the Mercedes on the highway, gets rear ended, and files a claim. So do the other 34 people allegedly in the car. The doctor treats them all, then...



Read More...