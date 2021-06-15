JPMorgan's CEO Jamie Dimon says his bank is stockpiling cash because there's a 'very good chance' inflation is here to stay after rising 5% to highest level in 13 years

June 15, 2021 | by UK Daily Mail

JPMorgan's longtime CEO Jamie Dimon says America's largest bank is currently 'stockpiling' cash because there's a 'very good chance' inflation is here to stay after being driven to its highest level in 13 years. Dimon said on Monday that JPMorgan is not buying Treasuries or other investments because of the risk that surging inflation will see the Federal Reserve increase interest rates. 'We have a lot of cash and capability and we're going to be very patient, because I think you have a very good chance inflation will be more than transitory,' Dimon said during a Q&A at Morgan Stanley's...



