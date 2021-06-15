Please help me find NPR news spot that just aired on June 14 at about 6:40pm CST. Was a report on the rapid decline of COVID-19 cases in India thats happening now BUT they gave no credit at all to the real reason: Ivermectin is saving all of them!!

June 15, 2021 | by Free Republic

I had to say something here seeing as how I was yelling at my radio driving home tonight. NPR had a spot focusing on how India has basically emerged from its very ugly COVID-19 crisis where HUGE numbers of people were rescued from death and hospitalization. That part is true...but the reason for it is India decided to use Ivermectin to treat the victims and NPR didnt mention one thing about Ivermectin use. I've been trying to find that NPR recording but I cant. If someone better than I can...please post it here. Thank you!!!



