Amy Schumer stunned after doppelgänger spotted at Tennessee truck stop

June 16, 2021   |   by New York Post
A gas station in Celina, Tennessee, went viral after tweeting about a trucker who just might be the 40-year-old comedian’s doppelgänger. And Schumer herself even hit social media, wondering what was going on. An image of Amelia, allegedly a truck driver who makes regular pit stops in Clay County, was shared Thursday afternoon on the Twitter account for what is reportedly the Celina 52 Truck Stop.


