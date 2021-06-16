Light in darkness: An experimental look at Paleolithic cave lighting

June 16, 2021 | by Phys.org

Set of photographs of stone lamp experiment. Credit: Medina-Alcaide et al, 2021, PLOS ONEA recreation of three common types of Paleolithic lighting systems (torches, grease lamps, and fireplaces) illuminates how Paleolithic cave dwellers might have traveled, lived, and created in the depths of their caves, according to a study published June 16, 2021 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Mª Ángeles Medina-Alcaide from the University of Cantabria, Spain, and colleagues. Humans need light to access the deepest areas of caves—and these visits also depend on the type of light available, as light intensity and duration, area of illumination, and...



Read More...