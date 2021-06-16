Raw Herring Ice Cream Even its creator says to stick to one scoop.

June 16, 2021 | by atlas obscura

It is not often that an ice cream parlor makes it into the Netherlands’ national news, but that’s exactly what happened when Robin Alting started selling raw herring ice cream in his shop in Rotterdam. Though Dutch diners are known for their love of herring, the incorporation of the fishy favorite into sweet ice cream was a step too far for some. The divisive flavor is a frozen blend of raw herring, onion, sugar, and cream. It’s been described as having the texture of traditional ice cream but the strong taste and smell of herring. Perhaps this pungency is the...



