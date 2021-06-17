Lawsuit bashes Pornhub for profiting off illegal activity, unconsented sex

June 17, 2021 | by New York Post

Pornhub made money off countless videos that showed rape, women forced into porn and people who never OK’d their explicit encounters to be released, a fiery new lawsuit claims. Thirty-four women said they ended up on the porn website without their consent in videos that included sexual abuse and assault, so-called revenge porn or footage of them when they were minors, according to a federal lawsuit filed in California on Thursday. The company put profits over people and exploited victims of sex trafficking and sex crimes, the lawsuit alleges. “This is a case about rape, not pornography,” attorney Michael Bowe...



