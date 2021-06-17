National Security Agency to release records about Americans illegally spied on by FBI

June 17, 2021 | by Law Flog

As you may recall, Admiral Mike Rogers tried to shut down FBI access to the NSA database in 2016 (while he was serving as NSA director) after learning that FBI contractors were illegally searching the database. Over at The Conservative Treehouse, Sundance has built a solid case that FBI contractors were exploiting the NSA database for opposition research on political enemies (also see here and here and here). One of the contractors with access to the NSA database, for example, appears to be Fusion GPS, which helped Christopher Steele produce the infamous “Russian collusion” dossier. ... Given the history of...



Read More...