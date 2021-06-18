ACIP Meeting Registration (CDC emergency mtg. postponed bec. of Juneteenth!)

June 18, 2021 | by CDC

The June 18, 2021 COVID-19 meeting is being rescheduled due to the observation of the Juneteenth National Independence Day holiday. The discussion will be rescheduled to be included as part of the June 23-25 ACIP meeting. No Registration is required for the June 23-25, 2021 ACIP Meeting. Registration is NOT required to watch the live meeting webcast.



