URGENT WARNING FROM ISRAEL AS JAB DEATH TOOL RISES!

June 18, 2021 | by The Tap News Wire

The Israeli government “led the world” with the roll out of its Pfizer vaccine to “protect them” from a bug that is not life threatening to the vast majority. It should now alert the world as to the consequences because it presently leads the world in the resultant slaughter of its own citizens. No vax in history comes close to the scale of deaths and adverse reactions associated with the experimental Covid jabs and many in the past have been pulled for far less. This should at least prompt caution and a suspension of the program until the matter is...



Read More...