The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden To Begin Drone Striking Any Reporter Who Asks Him A Reasonable Question

June 19, 2021   |   by Babylon Bee
WASHINGTON, D.C.—In a recent press conference, Jen Psaki announced that President Biden would be taking a new approach to spontaneous, yet completely reasonable questions from the press: he will simply drone strike those who ask them. “The President should not be obligated to deal with the threatening and dangerous pressures of answering simple, straightforward questions from our press,” stated a fiery Psaki. “The Pentagon has now given him the resources to retaliate against these journalists swiftly and with extreme prejudice.” It did not take long before President Biden was able to put his drones to use. “President Biden, do you...


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Pin It on Pinterest

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x