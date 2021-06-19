Biden To Begin Drone Striking Any Reporter Who Asks Him A Reasonable Question

June 19, 2021 | by Babylon Bee

WASHINGTON, D.C.—In a recent press conference, Jen Psaki announced that President Biden would be taking a new approach to spontaneous, yet completely reasonable questions from the press: he will simply drone strike those who ask them. “The President should not be obligated to deal with the threatening and dangerous pressures of answering simple, straightforward questions from our press,” stated a fiery Psaki. “The Pentagon has now given him the resources to retaliate against these journalists swiftly and with extreme prejudice.” It did not take long before President Biden was able to put his drones to use. “President Biden, do you...



