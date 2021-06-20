Biden administration moves to make gender confirmation surgery available through Veteran Affairs system

June 20, 2021 | by CNN

Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough is moving to make gender confirmation surgery available to transgender veterans through Veterans Affairs health care coverage. McDonough announced the move, plans of which were first reported by CNN, at a Pride event at the Orlando Vet Center in Florida on Saturday. "We are taking the first necessary steps to expand VA's care to include gender confirmation surgery -- thereby allowing transgender vets to go through the full gender confirmation process with VA at their side," McDonough said at the event. The change marks a substantial shift in care for eligible transgender veterans. The National...



