Death rate from variant COVID virus six times higher for vaccinated than unvaccinated, UK health data show

June 20, 2021 | by Life Site News

LONDON, England, June 18, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The death rate from the Delta COVID variant is six times higher among those who were fully vaccinated for two weeks or longer than among those who never received a shot, according to data published by Public Health England on Friday. Twenty-six people died among 4,087 who were fully vaccinated 14 days or more before testing positive for the Delta COVID variant. This equates to a death rate of 0.00636 percent, which is 6.6 times higher than the rate of 0.000957 deaths – or 34 deaths among 35,521 positive Delta cases among the...



