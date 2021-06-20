‘World’s Smartest Man’ with 210 IQ Urges Resistance to COVID Vax, ‘Depopulation Agenda’

June 20, 2021 | by Big League Politics

Christopher Langan, a man once called the “world’s smartest man” by the media for having a 210 IQ, is urging resistance to the COVID-19 vaccine. Langan made a post in his Facebook group where he addressed his concerns with the COVID-19 vaccine, the mandatory vaccine regime, and its dire implications for mankind. “A mass human die-off would be traumatic and threaten the status quo. If the human population crashes and the economy follows suit, the elite will have nothing, no innate superiority or adaptivity, that might protect them and conduce to their survival. Hence, they prefer mass sterilization and a...



