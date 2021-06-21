The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Scripted video presentations urging pregnant women to get the Covid 'vaccine' because 'there's no evidence…."

June 21, 2021   |   by twitter.com
This quick little Twitter video clip grants a peak behind the curtain at those 'scripting' sincere sounding horrible recommendations they claim they give their own patients who are pregnant, even though the Covid 'vaccines' were never tested on pregnant women. The woman on the right is the current head of the CDC.KAT on Twitter: "It's all scripted https://t.co/f7ViTyfBpD" / Twitter


