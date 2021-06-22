Cop breaks down in tears after killing woman, 19, who shot at him at Michigan Juneteenth parade

June 22, 2021 | by nypost

A dramatic new video shows the moment a Michigan cop shoots and kills a 19-year-old woman at a Juneteenth parade — and then crumples to the ground in tears.Authorities said the woman, Briana Sykes, drove up to the cop, who was on traffic duty during the Flint parade on Saturday, and fired at the officer, Fox affiliate WJBK-TV reported.



