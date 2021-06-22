Daily Mass Gospel Reflection – Choosing The Way
June 22, 2021 | by Word on Fire MinistryTWELFTH WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME MATTHEW 7:6, 12–14 Friends, in today’s Gospel, Jesus warns, "Enter through the narrow gate; for the gate is wide and the road broad that leads to destruction, and those who enter through it are many." A question that people have been asking from time immemorial is this: "Will only a few people be saved?" Heaven, hell, salvation, damnation—who will be in and who will be out? How should we approach this issue? The doctrine concerning hell is a corollary of two more fundamental truths—namely, that God is love and that we are free. Love (willing...
