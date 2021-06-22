Florida mayor who called Pride crash ‘terrorist incident’ says he regrets comment

June 22, 2021 | by Fox News

Dean Trantalis, the Fort Lauderdale mayor who has faced swift criticism for calling a deadly car crash at a Pride parade a "terrorist attack against the LGBT community," said he regretted the comments. "I regret the fact that I said it was a terrorist attack because we found out that it was not," he told a crowd at a vigil Sunday night. "But I don’t regret my feelings. I don’t regret that I felt terrorized by someone who plowed through the crowd." Police said the driver lost control of his truck and plowed through the crowd at the beginning of...



