The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Jack Posobiec: White House says Capitol riot is justification for federal govt taking over elections

June 22, 2021   |   by Jack Posobiec on Twitter
Jack Posobiec @JackPosobiec WATCH: White House uses Jan 6 Capitol riot as justification for federal voting legislation "State legislatures across the country are passing a wave of anti-voter laws based on the same repeatedly disproven lies that led to an assault on our nation's capital," Psaki said. thepostmillennial.com 2:12 PM · Jun 22, 2021


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Pin It on Pinterest

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x