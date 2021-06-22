Large and extremely dangerous tornado tears through suburban Chicago, U.S.

June 22, 2021 | by watchers.news

At least 6 people have been injured and 16 homes heavily damaged after a radar-confirmed tornado swept through suburban Chicago, IL at around 23:09 LT on Sunday, June 20, 2021. This could end up being the first strong tornado (EF-2+) in the metro Chicago counties since 2015. The twister touched down near Woodridge and continued toward Naperville, where at least 6 people were injured and at least a dozen homes suffered extensive damage. 1 person is reportedly in critical condition while 5 sustained only minor injuries. Numerous large trees were downed and several areas were impassable due to tornado damage,...



