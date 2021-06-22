NYPD Watchdog Says 39 Cops Should Be Disciplined Over George Floyd Protests

June 22, 2021 | by New York Post

The Civilian Complaint Review Board has recommended discipline against 39 officers, including police brass, over their response in last year’s George Floyd protests, according to a new report released Monday. The city’s police watchdog issued an update on its investigation into the NYPD’s handling of the protests last summer, saying it has so far substantiated 26 complaints of misconduct against the nearly 40 officers. Among the recommended discipline were departmental charges against 14 cops — including Enrico Lauretta, who had a pair of complaints sustained for discourtesy and offensive language after flashing a white power sign during a June demonstration....



