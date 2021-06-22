PM Bennett: Israel Facing 'New Coronavirus Outbreak'

June 22, 2021 | by Haaretz

PM Bennett: Israel Facing 'New Coronavirus Outbreak' Bennett called on Israelis to cancel travel plans if they 'don't need to fly,' and announced a new mask mandate for Ben-Gurion Airport Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced that Israel is treating the rise in local coronavirus cases as a "new outbreak," adding that the coronavirus cabinet will reconvene to develop a plan to combat it. "I am asking: If you don't need to fly overseas, do not fly," Bennett said on Tuesday, speaking to the press at Ben-Gurion International Airport. He added that every traveler at the airport will need to wear...



Read More...