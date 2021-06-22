Scary: Texas Electric Companies Raised Residents Smart Thermostats Without their Consent

June 22, 2021 | by welovetrump

Residents in Texas who have smart home thermostats were deeply disturbed during the state’s latest heat wave. Texans who have smart thermostats reported that their temperatures to their homes were raised without their knowledge. Reports revealed that electric companies in the state raised the temperatures of homes remotely to almost 78 degrees to conserve energy consumption. The actions by the companies were part of a sweepstakes that residents unknowingly signed up for which gave the electric companies the right to change their customers thermostats.



