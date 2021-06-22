STAY ALERT: DELTA VARIANT “WARNINGS” COULD BE THE NEXT EXCUSE FOR DYSTOPIAN TYRANNY

June 22, 2021 | by shtfplan

The warnings from the rulers and elitists about the “delta variant” of the COVID-19 scamdemic are increasing. Stay alert to what’s going on and what they want you to fear and why. Could they be seeking another lockdown? Sure. Could they be fear-mongering people into taking the experimental gene therapy? Sure. Could it be something else? Sure. Could it be all? Sure. It’s still not entirely clear where they are going with this “delta variant,” but it’s become clear it’s the newest talking point and designed to push some part of the agenda. Now, one of those strains which has...



Read More...