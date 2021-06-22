The Books Are Already Burning

June 22, 2021 | by Common Sense with Bari Weiss

One hundred and forty-six people in Halifax, Nova Scotia wait on a list to borrow a library book. A question hangs over them: Will activists let them read it? The book is mine — Irreversible Damage — and it is an investigation of a medical mystery: Why is the number of teenage girls requesting (and obtaining) gender reassignment skyrocketing in the United States, Canada, Scandinavia and Europe? In Great Britain, it’s up 4,400% over the last decade. Though it shouldn’t be, this has become a highly controversial area of inquiry. The book is an exploration of why so many girls...



Read More...