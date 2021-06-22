VANITY: Just learned from the Red Cross that I had the CCP-1984 virus last year and survived it just fine

June 22, 2021 | by Free Republic

I gave blood a couples of months ago. The Red Cross tests your blood for CCP-1984 antibodies. I tested positive. My wife and I had the worst plague of our lives in January of last year (2020). Took weeks to clear out our lungs. She works in the economics department of the local university with almost all Chinese grad students who had just returned from China. I am sure she got it from them and brought it home. We survived it without even seeing a doctor or taking any medications. We survived it just fine, and we are not spring...



