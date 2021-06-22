Washington Post is condemned for video urging Americans to set up 'white accountability groups' and force themselves into 'a period of deep shame' over their skin color

June 22, 2021 | by Daily Mail

The Washington Post has been branded 'neoracist,' and as promoting a 'pseudoreligious movement' for the latest episode of its podcast series urging readers to hold 'white accountability groups' and feel 'deep shame' over their race. Its series, hosted by Nicole Ellis and called the New Normal, launched last spring, originally to discuss the coronavirus pandemic. The podcast shifted to conversations about race after the death of George Floyd last year. New Normal's latest episode, launched on Friday, discusses how white people can combat white supremacy, among them were forming so-called 'white accountability groups.' 'An antiracist culture does not exist among...



