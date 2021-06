Coronavirus in IDF: 11 service members infected (Israel)

June 26, 2021 | by Jerusalem Post

BREAKING NEWS Coronavirus in IDF: 11 service members infected By JERUSALEM POST STAFF JUNE 27, 2021 09:25 Some 11 service members in the IDF were infected with the novel coronavirus as of Sunday morning, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. Some 46 service members were in quarantine.



