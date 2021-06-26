The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

PROFITING FROM PROVERBS – 6/27/2021

June 26, 2021   |   by King James Bible
“Faithful are the wounds of a friend; but the kisses of an enemy are deceitful” (Proverbs 27:6).


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Pin It on Pinterest

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x