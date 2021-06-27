A DOZEN BIBLICAL EVIDENCES WHY the HARLOT BABYLON of REVELATION WAS OLD COVENANT JERUSALEM

June 27, 2021 | by Prophecy Questions Blog

1. Babylon is described as the “GREAT CITY” (Revelation 16:19; 17:18; 18:10, 16, 18, 21). The “GREAT CITY” is identified as the “CITY WHERE THE LORD WAS CRUCIFIED” (Revelation 11:8). That unambiguously means Jerusalem. 2. It was Babylon was who would be punished for shedding the blood of the prophets and saints and “all who have been slain on earth” (Revelation 16:6; 17:6, 24; 19:2). This is a direct reference to Jesus’ words in Matthew 23:35-36 in which Jesus condemned the JEWS OF HIS DAY for “all righteous blood shed on earth,” promising judgment upon them/Jerusalem―in THEIR GENERATION―for their sins...



