Francis sends long handwritten letter to fellow Jesuit James Martin congratulating him on his "Gay" Conference for his "flock"

June 27, 2021 | by Rorate Caeli

Francis sends long handwritten letter to fellow Jesuit James Martin congratulating him on his "Gay" Conference for his "flock"The heretical and perverted pro-"LGBTQ-etc" conference promoted by the fellow traveler James Martin SJ and his other perverted friends at the Jesuit Fordham University, in New York City, took place yesterday. >All you need to know about the state of the Church today under the Jesuit Regime is that Martin's fellow Jesuit Francis sent him one of his longest handwritten letters ever congratulating him for this celebration of all that is evil and perverted in the world today, under the guise...



Read More...