Has anyone tried opting out of the Child Tax Credit advance yet? (Vanity)

June 27, 2021 | by self

Has anyone started the process of opting out of the Child Tax Credit advance? I have, and it scares the hell out of me. The IRS website sends you to a partner company website called ID.me. They start by asking for your cell phone number so they can establish 2-factor identification. I figure no sweat, so I did that. Then they want you to take photos of the front and back of your driver's license. I figure the federal government probably already has that data anyway, so I did that. Then they want you to take a selfie. A series...



