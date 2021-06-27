Sheldon Whitehouse’s white house fiasco is positively Kerry-like

June 27, 2021 | by HowieCarrShow.com

Has anyone ever seen Sheldon Whitehouse and John Forbes Kerry in the same room, or at the same yacht club? They are two peas in a pod — St. Paul’s School, Yale, Yankee bloodlines back to the Mayflower, living large on trust funds, never touching the principal, a pair of insufferably smug Democrat hypocrites. Whitehouse is the senator from the Ida Lewis Yacht Club and the Spouting Rock Beach Association in Newport. He’s been in the news this week after it was revealed (again) that his two go-to places to sneer at the hoi polloi are a lot less diverse...



Read More...