Amy Klobuchar to Hold Election Takeover Hearing in Georgia

June 28, 2021 | by Bretibart

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) is set to hold a Senate Rules Committee hearing in Georgia next month with a focus on the federal takeover of elections. Klobuchar will hold the hearing on July 19, marking the first time a field hearing has been held in 20 years, according to The Hill. A press release for the event from Klobuchar’s office states that the witnesses, who have not been announced, will discuss “recently enacted legislation to restrict voting in the state and the need for basic federal standards to protect the freedom to vote.



