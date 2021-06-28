Biden to Rivlin: Iran will never get a nuclear weapon on my watch

June 28, 2021 | by Arutz Sheva

The President arrived at his farewell visit to the White House at the invitation of the President of the United States, who wished to thank Rivlin for his years of activity as President for promoting partnership, hope and understanding in the State of Israel and its neighbors. At the start of the meeting, the Presidents made statements to the media. Biden said that “Iran will never get a nuclear weapon on my watch. Israel has the right to defend itself." .....



