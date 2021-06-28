The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Cori Bush Introduces Bill to Replace Police with ‘Community-Led First Responders’

June 28, 2021   |   by NN
Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) is introducing a new bill that will replace law enforcement with “community-led first responders" as crime skyrockets across the nation. NBC News reported the bill would establish a Division on Community Safety within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and would "focus on supporting those disproportionately criminalized by police."


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Pin It on Pinterest

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x