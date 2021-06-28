Cori Bush Introduces Bill to Replace Police with ‘Community-Led First Responders’

June 28, 2021 | by NN

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) is introducing a new bill that will replace law enforcement with “community-led first responders" as crime skyrockets across the nation. NBC News reported the bill would establish a Division on Community Safety within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and would "focus on supporting those disproportionately criminalized by police."



Read More...