Facebook closes above trillion-dollar market cap for first time

June 28, 2021 | by cnbc

Facebook has hit $1 trillion in market capitalization. Facebook stock spiked nearly 5% in late-day trading aided by a favorable legal ruling that dismissed an antitrust complaint brought by the FTC. The social media company is the fifth U.S. company to hit the milestone, joining Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Google-parent company Alphabet.



Read More...