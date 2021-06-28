Toyota defends donating $55,000 to 37 Republicans who voted against certifying the 2020 Presidential election result

June 28, 2021 | by Daily Mail

Japanese car manufacturer Toyota has defended its decision to donate $55,000 to 37 Republicans who voted against certifying the 2020 Presidential election result. Toyota donated more than any other corporate PAC to the politicians who voted against the result - and even gave more than twice as much as the second-biggest donor Cubic Corp. ... The data shows that at least 103 of the 147 members who voted against the election result received donations from corporations including Walmart and Koch Industries. But Toyota is the company who has donated far more than other businesses, with its $55,000 worth of donations...



