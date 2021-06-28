When Will The Supply-Chain Collapse Finally Stabilize: Here Is Goldman’s Take

June 28, 2021 | by Nation& State

As we have been documenting daily (most recently in “More Container Ships Score “Astronomical” $100,000/Day Rates“), even as some signs of price normalization emerge, most notably the recent drop in commodity prices (lumber, copper)…… widespread supply-chain disruptions remain and have become a serious challenge in many parts of the US economy, with large effects on both output and inflation. The Goldman chart below shows that businesses report the worst supplier delivery delays in decades and expect delivery times to remain longer than normal through year-end and potentially well into 2022. In special questions included in regional business surveys, a substantial...



Read More...