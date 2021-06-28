Winthrop Shooting Rampage Being Investigated as Hate Crime (white man did the shooting in Massachusetts.)

June 28, 2021 | by NEW ENGLAND CABLE NEWS

The shooting that killed two Black people Saturday in Winthrop, Massachusetts, is now being investigated as a hate crime. Investigators found the 28-year-old gunman had made "some troubling white supremacist rhetoric" that targeted Black and Jewish people before he killed two people, including a retired state trooper. The gunman, identified by Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins Sunday as Nathan Allen, was quickly killed by police officers. The victims were identified Sunday as David Green, a 58-year-old retired Massachusetts State Police officer, and Ramona Cooper, a 60-year-old Air Force veteran. The rampage erupted in quiet Winthrop, a small city across...



