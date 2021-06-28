With Pride Month Ending, Nation Excited For Lust, Gluttony, Envy Months
June 28, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee
U.S.—After a fun and exciting month of celebrating pride, the first of the seven deadly sins, Americans are gearing up to celebrate Greed Month—as well as Lust Month, Envy Month, Gluttony Month, Wrath Month, And Sloth Month.
The post With Pride Month Ending, Nation Excited For Lust, Gluttony, Envy Months appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments