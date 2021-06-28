With Pride Month Ending, Nation Excited For Lust, Gluttony, Envy Months

June 28, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

U.S.—After a fun and exciting month of celebrating pride, the first of the seven deadly sins, Americans are gearing up to celebrate Greed Month—as well as Lust Month, Envy Month, Gluttony Month, Wrath Month, And Sloth Month.

