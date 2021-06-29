Brown Tranny Wins Miss Nevada Pageant

June 29, 2021 | by breitbart

Kataluna Enriquez, a biological male who identifies as a woman, has won the title of Miss Nevada USA. For the first time in the pageant’s history, a biological woman is not taking home the crown for Miss Nevada USA. Enriquez won the beauty pageant on Sunday at the South Point Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas, which means he will go on to represent Nevada as the first transgender individual ever to compete in the Miss USA Pageant — which will be held on November 29.



